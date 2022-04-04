How much weight can you expect to lose on the keto diet?

When people follow a diet, any diet, they mostly look to lose weight. Over the years, the keto diet has become quite popular. If you are following it already, or are looking to get on it soon, fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, the founder of Pmf Training and Fit India Movement ambassador, says you can lose up to 20 kg on this diet plan over 6 months, “which is healthy”.

“Main thing is, it depends on your current weight, lifestyle, activity, etc., that determines the right number which will still vary if you compare it with others,” he says.

The expert breaks it down for you; read on.

First week of keto

Initially, it’s normal to lose up to 2 to 3 kilos of weight in the first week of a ketogenic diet, since it can suppress appetite. It is often referred to as a low-carb high-fat diet. One of the basic principles is that you are restricting the number of carbohydrates in order for your body to run on more fat stores rather than glucose. This means, when you start with a keto diet, you feel tired and may even suffer mild headaches, which is called ‘keto flu’.

First month of keto

By this time, you’ll start to feel the impact of the keto diet. Water weight loss stops, followed by fat loss. You may be losing inches from your waist but the number on the scale isn’t dropping.

It’s important to keep in mind that a typical weighing scale doesn’t paint an accurate picture of fat loss. You may be gaining muscle at the same time, which is a good thing, especially if you’re lifting weights. Measure your body fat percentage instead.

When eating a ketogenic diet for fitness, it’s vital to remain aware of the signs that your body is adjusting to the dietary change. This can cause you to stall during weight loss results and may even increase your calorie intake by making substitutions for high-carb snacks with high-fat ones that don’t fill you up the same way.

After three months of keto

As long as you keep up, you should be able to lose as much as 10 kg of weight within three months and attain long-term weight loss. Of course, this may vary per individual. Check your physical activity, stress levels, and other habits.

“If you have medical issues, it is advisable to contact your physician before starting with keto diet,” Nagpaul warns.

