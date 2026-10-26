Body weight × 100 for steps, ×22 for calories: Expert explains viral fitness formula

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A hack to quantify your steps, water intake, calories, and protein intake is being touted as a foolproof method for people who are working out and watching their diet. According to fitness model Rajj Pandeyy, all you have to do is count your weight.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Multiply your body weight by 100 = number of steps
Multiply body weight by 22-24 = Daily calorie intake
Multiply your body weight by 1.6- 2 grams = Daily protein intake range
Multiply your body weight by 40 ml = Water intake
Multiply your body weight by 0.5 per – 1 per cent = range of weight loss that one should have in a week
Dr Shilpa Gupta, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said that there can be a framework, but there is no one universal chart that applies to everyone. “Weight loss is influenced by body weight, age, sex, muscle mass, activity levels, sleep, medical conditions and the person’s starting diet. Simply chasing a fixed number of steps or calories may not produce the desired result if the overall plan is not sustainable,” said Dr Gupta.
Calories should be individualised rather than picked from a generic weight loss chart. “The basic principle is to create a modest, sustainable calorie deficit while still meeting nutritional requirements. Cutting calories too aggressively can lead to fatigue, loss of muscle mass and poor adherence. The goal should be gradual fat loss while preserving muscle and maintaining energy for daily activities,” said Dr Gupta.
Protein becomes particularly important during weight loss because adequate intake helps preserve lean muscle while body fat is being reduced. “The requirement varies depending on body weight, age, kidney function, physical activity and the extent of calorie restriction. Rather than focusing only on a daily number, spreading good-quality protein across meals can be a practical approach,” said Dr Gupta.
10K steps is a useful motivational benchmark, but it is not a medical threshold for losing weight. “Someone who currently walks 3,000 steps may benefit significantly by gradually increasing their daily movement. The important thing is to increase activity from one’s baseline and combine regular walking with resistance exercise where appropriate,” said Dr Gupta.
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Hydration is important, but more water does not automatically mean more weight loss. “Fluid requirements vary with body size, climate, exercise and medical conditions. Drinking enough to prevent dehydration and choosing water instead of sugary beverages can support a weight management plan,” said Dr Gupta.
Progress in waist circumference, body composition, fitness and metabolic health can be just as meaningful as the number on the weighing scale.