Body weight × 100 for steps, ×22 for calories: Expert explains viral fitness formula

A hack to quantify your steps, water intake, calories, and protein intake is being touted as a foolproof method for people who are working out and watching their diet. According to fitness model Rajj Pandeyy, all you have to do is count your weight.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Multiply your body weight by 100 = number of steps

Multiply body weight by 22-24 = Daily calorie intake

Multiply your body weight by 1.6- 2 grams = Daily protein intake range

Multiply your body weight by 40 ml = Water intake

Multiply your body weight by 0.5 per – 1 per cent = range of weight loss that one should have in a week