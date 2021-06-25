Three tests you can do at home to measure fitness level

Amid rising cases of obesity, weight loss has become one of our primary concerns. While many of us may be trying to follow fad diets and exercise, we may not be getting the desired results. And even if we do, we are worried about weight gain in case we quit our strict routine.

Our unsuccessful weight loss journeys could be because we are not doing it the right way, says celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. In a video she posted on Instagram, Diwekar explains the right way to measure one’s body weight and fitness levels.

Bodyweight comprises fat body weight and lean body weight. As we age, we begin to carry more fat weight and less lean body weight, she says. Researchers have often pointed out how weight-loss diets can be harmful to our bodies. The correct way to lose weight is to adopt a sustainable approach — in this way, the weight that you lose, never comes back.

Bodyweight is not a measure of fatness, it is surely not a measure of fitness, says the nutritionist. Measuring your weight on a weight scale, therefore, is not accurate since it does not tell you the difference between lean body weight and fat weight, Diwekar adds.

It is important to ensure that while your fat weight decreases, your lean body weight increases. According to Diwekar, the three parameters that tell you that your lean body weight is going up are:

*Waist to hip ratio: Use a simple measuring tape and measure your waist size, two to three fingers above your navel (the narrowest part of your waist).

For the hip size, measure the broadest part of your hip. Write the measurements down. The ideal waist to hip ratio is between 0.7 to 0.85 (for women) and 0.85 to 1 (for men).

*Sit and reach test: Sit at the edge of a chair and keep your legs straight with your toes pointing upwards. Look straight and bend your body to reach your feet. If you are able to touch your toes, the reading taken is zero. If you can only reach up to your ankles, the reading is taken in minus.

*Resting heart rate: Wake up in the morning and put an oximeter on your finger. The number on display can be considered the average of your resting heart rate. Else, you can check your pulse before getting out of bed.