Thursday, July 28, 2022

Weight loss alert: These nine common mistakes may be slowing your progress

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share a three-part series of weight loss mistakes to avoid

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 5:00:47 pm
weight loss, weight loss mistakes, weight loss goals, weight loss mistakes to avoid, how to lose weight, effective weight loss, healthy weight loss, indian express newsDon't wait for others' approval on your progress. The changes you notice in yourself are still progress even if no one else notices them. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Weight loss is the ultimate goal of many people, who embark on a fitness journey so they can shed a few kilos. But, along the way, they make a few mistakes, which — as opposed to helping them — take them far away from their goal. What are these mistakes?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share a three-part series of weight loss mistakes to avoid. In the first video, she explained the top three mistakes, which are:

 

1. Don’t make it only about your weight: It means that one must not be on a program that is only about losing weight. Instead, they should choose something that takes into account their health, too. They must focus on their waist and hip ratio, and ensure the waist is about 10 inches lesser than the hip.

2. Don’t compare this time to past experiences: Past experiences and experiences of others do not matter; enjoy your process and live in the moment. Make sure your weight loss is holistic and healthy.

3. Don’t blame yourself for lack of results: No amount of self-discipline can compensate for a poorly-designed diet plan, Diwekar said, adding that it is of no use blaming yourself when you do not see the results.

In the second part of the three-part series, the expert listed the following points:

 

4. Don’t be in a hurry to lose weight: Keep in mind that the body takes about 12 weeks to adapt to anything new, such as a change in diet plan, exercising, etc. So, allow yourself that much time, and know that the weight you have gained has not happened overnight, so losing it will take time, too.

5. Don’t go overboard with exercise or use it as punishment: It is important to stay active but not overdo it. About 20-30 minutes of dedicated exercising every day should be enough, even if you are not able to walk 10,000 steps. Never use exercise as a way to punish yourself, as that can be detrimental to your health, or you may sustain injuries.

6. Don’t undervalue the importance of sleep: Most people do not realise the value of sleep in their weight loss journey. Remember to prioritise sleep if you are looking to see some inch loss in your body.

In the third part of her most common weight loss mistakes series, Diwekar said one should keep in mind the following things:

 

7. Don’t follow diet trends/social media influencers: Instead, follow time-tested traditional tips, which are being followed by generations.

8. Don’t fix portion sizes. Appetite is a moving entity, respect that: This means that appetite depends on how you feel on a day-to-day basis. It is not necessary to restrict portions every day, as that can do more harm than good, and make you crave unhealthy food items. Follow the three ‘S’, which are ‘sit and eat’, ‘slowly eat your food’, follow your ‘senses’ and be mindful while eating.

9. Don’t wait for others’ approval of your progress: The changes you notice in yourself, such as regular periods, glowing skin, healthy hair, reduction of inches, are still progress even if no one else notices them. It is important to keep going even without external validation.

