Weight loss: Are you making these three common mistakes?

Even if your ultimate fitness goal is to lose weight, you ought to take into consideration some health parameters, since weight loss cannot be achieved in isolation. A lot of people, however, forget that. During the course of their weight loss journey, they end up making some errors that affect their physical health in the long run.

As we reach the end of the year, and with all the festivities and eating in store for us, let us remember to not be hard on ourselves, while at the same time, eat and make merry in moderation. Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar listed the top three mistakes everyone makes while losing weight:

1. They wait for the new year to start eating healthy and exercising. “The right time is ‘now’. It won’t take away from the progress you make in 2023, only accelerate it,” she explained in the caption. Many people make resolutions for the year that involve them getting in shape. But, if you have decided to work on yourself, you may as well begin the process today.

2. They make weight loss a number game. According to Diwekar, health is “not about a number”. “If you lose weight but also lose sleep, appetite and happiness, then you are just in a lose-lose situation. Gaining health is the key to losing weight,” the nutritionist said. It is important to not obsess about what pops up on the weighing scale, as long as you are diligently following a healthy lifestyle, including eating clean, exercising, etc.

3. They follow a diet that promotes itself as ‘lifestyle’, but requires an app download, products or pills. It is important to stay away from such fads that may not be sustainable. The expert said that a good lifestyle is about “sleep hygiene, ordering less and cooking more”. “It is about doing less drama and relishing your food nice and slow. It is about exercising like there is a tomorrow because there is one,” she wrote, making an important point about respecting the body.

Diwekar concluded by saying, “Keeping it simple is not as complex as it is made out to be. Try sustainability for a change.”

Before the year ends, keep these points in mind.

