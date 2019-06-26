From weight loss to boosting digestion: Here are some health benefits of ginger

If you are a tea lover, then you probably know that ‘adrak wali chai’ is the most refreshing drink ever invented. It relaxes your senses and energises you at the same time. Other than its calming properties, ginger has been known to have a lot of health benefits.

Researchers from the University of Sydney found that ginger can help manage high levels of blood sugar which in turn creates complications for long-term diabetic patients. “Ginger extracts obtained from Buderim Ginger were able to increase the uptake of glucose into muscle cells independently of insulin,” professor of pharmaceutical chemistry Basil Roufogalis who led the research said in a statement.

But it’s not just restricted to diabetes, here are some other health benefits of ginger:

Boosts digestion

Studies in the past have shown that ginger promotes digestion, has anti-inflammatory properties and increases metabolism. It promotes a feeling of fullness and also helps gut related inflammation and enhances nutrient absorption.

Relieves nausea

If you suffer from nausea, then chewing a piece of raw ginger can be beneficial. Also, drinking a cup of ginger tea before travelling can help prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness.

Helps fight cold and flu

Ginger is diaphoretic which means that it promotes sweating and makes the body warm from within. While suffering from cold, ginger can be of great help.

Improves blood circulation

The vitamins, minerals and amino acids in ginger tea can help restore and improve blood circulation that may help decrease the chance of cardiovascular problems. Ginger may prevent fat from depositing in the arteries, thereby helping to prevent heart attacks and stroke.

Relieves menstrual cramps

This one is for all women suffering from menstrual cramps. Try soaking a towel in warm ginger water and apply it to your lower abdomen. It may help relieve the pain and relax the muscles. At the same time, drink a cup of ginger tea with honey.