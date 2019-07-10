From weight loss to controlling blood sugar: Know the several benefits of moringa tea

A native Indian herb, moringa is derived from the Moringa Oleifera tree. Popularly known as drumstick, it is widely used in South Indian cuisine to prepare dishes like sambhar. But apart from adding flavour to dishes, this herb is highly nutritious and has also been used in age-old Ayurvedic practices.

It is believed that moringa powder was used to treat and manage skin diseases and infections as it has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties. But it is now also being used to aid weight loss and control lower blood sugar level in patients with diabetes — the two most common lifestyle problems at present — by consuming it in tea or coffee and even in dishes.

Let’s take a look at some health benefits of Moringa Tea:

* Fights against bacterial diseases: Due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties, moringa extract easily combats infections caused by Salmonella, Rhizopus, E. coli among others.

* Treating diabetes: It helps reduce the amount of glucose in blood, as well as sugar and protein in the urine which improves the hemoglobin levels.

* Treating asthma: Moringa may help reduce the severity of some asthma attacks and protect against bronchial constrictions. It has also been shown to assist with better lung function and overall breathingl.

* Reducing high blood pressure: Moringa tea contains isothiocyanate and niaziminin, compounds that help stop arteries from thickening which can cause the blood pressure to rise.

* Weight loss: According to the book How To Lose Back Fat by Cynthia Trainer, it is mentioned that moringa tea has a weight loss effect as its consumption leads to energy production instead of fat storage. The leaves are low-fat and nutrient-dense and can easily be viewed as an alternative to high-calorie foods.

Make your Moringa Tea at home

Moringa powder is easily available online and in grocery stores these days. Just boil some powder in filtered water and then strain. However, if you don’t trust market products when it comes to health, then all you need to do is get your hands on some fresh moringa leaves. Dry them under the sun and grind them to make a powder. Alternatively, you can just clean the leaves and boil them in water for a few minutes to make moringa tea.