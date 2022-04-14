Ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer spills secrets on actor’s workout routine, diet

With Ranbir Kapoor slated to get married to Alia Bhatt this week — rumours of which have been doing the rounds for a while now — his fitness trainer and personal coach Shivoham took to Instagram to pen a long and emotional note on Kapoor’s fitness journey thus far, which included a lot of discipline, exercising and dietary changes.

Calling it an “incredible journey” training the actor, his trainer wrote: “We started training last year and in this year we have accomplished a lot. Like you said, one of the most important things is that you have learned a lot about your body, your training, your diet and mainly about yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

“I admire how you respect time,” Shivoham added. “Not just mine but also your own. Turning up to every session ON TIME, making sure you make the most of the training even when we have only 40 mins to train on shoot days.”

He also wrote that the actor is “open to different schools of thoughts when it comes to training”.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt aces the warrior pose in yoga trainer’s throwback photos

“We have done everything from freehand, movement, gymnastics, strength and also old school bodybuilding. The fact that I have managed to make you somewhat fall in love with training and enjoy it, has to be my biggest accomplishment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The trainer also wished for “many more years of training together”, calling the actor “a beautiful human being”. “God bless you and all the best for everything [in] life.”

There was also a video of Kapoor speaking about his fitness journey, thanking his coach for helping him along the way. “It’s been quite a lifestyle for me, in terms of fitness,” the actor said.

He also mentioned that while it has been a “mixture of all kinds of workouts”, the focus has also been on the diet. “Understanding diet better as I am growing older… to lose fats gets a bit tougher,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!