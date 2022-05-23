Watch: Virat Kohli impresses with his powerful ‘cleans day’ workout

Consistency, patience, and discipline are extremely essential to reaching one’s fitness goals. If you are willing to take on the challenge, then you might want to learn some power moves from none other than Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Virat Kohli impresses in latest fitness video; nails the barbell snatch

The batsman, a fitness buff, often takes to social media to share his impressive workout routines. And recently, he dropped another video showcasing a power-packed workout.

Watch.

“Cleans day. 60 and 70 kg. Easy-peasy,” he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Kohli is seen doing a power clean muscle movement which helps improve the posterior chain or the glutes, hamstrings, and calves, and develop power.

“It is required for doing a variety of athletic activities for sportsmen like Virat Kohli,” said Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, a fitness expert, and co-founder, director Fittr.

Also on Virat Kohli | Virat Kohli does goblet squats; do you know what it is?

He also explained that power clean helps to increase “muscular coordination, leading to better power output, and enhancing overall athletic capacity”. “Such kinds of explosive compound movements yield great results not only in power and force output but also kinesthetic awareness, and neurological adaptations, which is required by athletes to train harder and run faster,” the expert mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Previously too, Kohli has shared glimpses of his current fitness routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

In another video, he can be seen working out with wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Contra-indications

It is best to perform the exercise under guidance, especially for beginners. Also, if one has back, shoulders, or lower body joint niggles, avoid doing the power clean. During movement, if there is any pain or discomfort, it is best to discontinue and do basic stretches.

While Kohli can be seen easily lifting 60-70 kgs, it is advised to first start small and with proper posture to avoid injury.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!