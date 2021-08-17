Virat Kohli impresses in latest fitness video; nails the barbell snatch

Virat Kohli needs no introduction when it comes to healthy living and fitness. As such, he also makes sure he doesn’t miss a day at the gym. Working out on his strength and flexibility, the Indian men’s cricket team skipper recently shared an Instagram video in which he can be seen doing a barbell snatch, a form of weight training, with finesse.

He aptly captioned the video: “Work never stops”.

The slow-motion video of his workout has garnered more than 10.7 million views.

Kohli has been consistent with his snatch practice.

As a strength-building exercise, snatch requires a person to lift the barbell from the ground to overhead in one continuous motion, without any jerks.

The four main styles of snatch used are: squat snatch (or full snatch), split snatch, power snatch, and muscle snatch. Squat snatch and split snatch are the most common styles used in competition while power snatch and muscle snatch are mostly used for training purposes.

Social media users were impressed by his commitment and expressed their excitement in the comments section.

However, weight lifting exercises like snatch should only be done under expert guidance. Poor technique can make it harder, and even make the body prone to injury. So, it is important to know about the right technique.

