Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor give buddy workout goals

Bollywood celebs regularly share their workout routines along with various health tips and tricks with their followers on social media. But actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor — who are often spotted visiting their workout studios — took their fitness game to another level when they decided to exercise together under the supervision of Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit.

Currently in the Maldives, the two were seen enjoying their workout in a video shared by the Kedarnath actor.

She captioned the video, “Go with the flow. Steady and slow. Kick high- squat low. That’s how you’ll get the golden glow”

The two actors were seen doing a series of exercises involving kicks and squats along with circular leg raises, sumo-squats combined with bending to the left and right alternatively.

Sharing a few giggles in between, the actors also did weight training followed by partner squats in which they were seen balancing themselves on one leg and taking each other’s support to stand still.

Why working out with a partner could work for you?

If you tend to lack motivation to work out or keep continuing your practice every day, it is always good to have a partner.

Exercising with a friend or family member helps keep one motivated and also promotes healthy competition.

What more? It also adds fun to the mundane routine.

