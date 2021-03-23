scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Watch: Varun Dhawan running up a slope is goals

Varun Dhawan is currently prepping for his upcoming film in Arunachal Pradesh

March 23, 2021 9:10:35 am
varun dhawanVarun Dhawan's latest workout video has left us awestruck. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan, who has been prepping for his upcoming film Bhediya, is sweating it out — but not in the gym; this time on the hilly slopes.

The actor, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, shared a video from his training session on Instagram, in which he is seen bare-bodied, running at a very fast pace up a slope. And the video has left us awestruck with Varun’s display of brilliant stamina. Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh as per reports.

A while ago, the 33-year-old actor also posted an Instagram video of him acing flow work, which involves changing from one posture to another seamlessly without pausing. These are ground-based movements where you create resistance by pushing or pulling the body on a fixed platform, Nike Master trainer Patrick Frost was quoted as saying by mensjournal.com. Flow workout simultaneously challenges strength, endurance, balance and mobility.

“Flow work has become a lot of fun for me specially switching from one posture to another but still a long way to go,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan is clearly setting fitness goals!

