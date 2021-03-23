Watch: Varun Dhawan running up a slope is goals

March 23, 2021 9:10:35 am
Varun Dhawan, who has been prepping for his upcoming film Bhediya, is sweating it out — but not in the gym; this time on the hilly slopes.
The actor, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, shared a video from his training session on Instagram, in which he is seen bare-bodied, running at a very fast pace up a slope. And the video has left us awestruck with Varun’s display of brilliant stamina. Watch:
The actor is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh as per reports.
A while ago, the 33-year-old actor also posted an Instagram video of him acing flow work, which involves changing from one posture to another seamlessly without pausing. These are ground-based movements where you create resistance by pushing or pulling the body on a fixed platform, Nike Master trainer Patrick Frost was quoted as saying by mensjournal.com. Flow workout simultaneously challenges strength, endurance, balance and mobility.
“Flow work has become a lot of fun for me specially switching from one posture to another but still a long way to go,” he wrote.
Varun Dhawan is clearly setting fitness goals!
