Watch Sunny Leone exercise with her ‘workout partner’ to stay fit during lockdown

Sunny Leone shared a video of her working out at home. (Source: Getty Images) Sunny Leone shared a video of her working out at home. (Source: Getty Images)

Sunny Leone is making sure she stays fit by working out at home during the recently-announced lockdown period by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her exercising with her “workout partner”, Ushma Mehta. In the video, she is seen doing floor tap squats. Take a look:

If you are bored of doing regular squats, you can try the exercise Sunny is seen doing in the video. Floor tap squats imitate the everyday task of picking items off the floor, working on different muscle groups, especially leg muscles including quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calf muscles. According to healthination.com, it also adds a cardio element to squats, boosting body strength.

Read| Should women do strength training? Find out here

How to do floor tap squats

Stand in upright position. Hop and land with your legs about a shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed outward at a 45-degree angle. Bend your knees and hips and reach the floor with one hand. Touch the floor and hop back again and bring your feet together. Repeat the exercise with the other hand. Practice regular squats if you are unable to do floor tap squats.

Earlier, celebrities like Katrina Kaif also showed us how to do simple exercises at home to stay flexible and healthy. “You don’t have to stress your body but even a little bit of workout is really good for your immunity and also keeps your endorphins up at a time when there is a lot of fear and anxiety around,” she had said in an Instagram post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd