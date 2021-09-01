It’s not easy, says Sonnalli Seygall as she does this core-strengthening exercise

It would not be wrong to say that fitness enthusiasts do not believe in making excuses, they rather find space to workout anytime, anywhere even in the absence of proper equipment.

Proving just that is none other than actor and fitness lover Sonnalli Seygall as she shared a video of herself working out by the pool and giving us some much-needed fitness inspiration.

In the video, she can be seen acing crunches in a black bikini.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “Want a strong core? Try this! Warning — It’s not easy.”

Fans and followers expressed awe, and even pointed out how it is indeed a “difficult” workout.

“I tried this on bed while sitting…quite difficult,” a user commented.

Many others showered her with words of praise including ‘awesome’, ‘great’ and ‘bold’, and lauded her dedication towards fitness.

Let’s find out why aquatic crunches are difficult in comparison to regular crunches.

When it comes to abs training, there are so many variations. However, the common movement that the rectus abdominis or the abs muscle create is the spinal flexion, meaning forward bending of the spine, said Rachit Dua, senior fitness consultant, Team Aminder, and a co-founder of Fitpathshala, an online fitness academy.

“Now, be it crunches on the floor, machine or by the pool side, the basic movement happening is the spinal flexion. The main difference between doing it at pool and on the floor is the resistance level. No wonder, it is harder at the pool side as when we you come back to the sitting position, you have to apply force against the resistance coming through water,” he told indianexpress.com.

What are the benefits?

This resistance actually help our abs to grow bigger and thicker like any other muscle when we provide resistance to it in the form of dumbbell, barbells or any machine. “This movement is hard to master but is a great core-strengthening workout and, of course, can help in growing those desired abs muscle,” said Dua.

Caution

Dua said that it is not advisable for beginners, as it requires a lot of balance work and core strength.

So, who can try?

“If you are already training hard at the gym for quite some years, then you can definitely give aquatic crunches a shot!” he suggested.

