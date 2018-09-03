WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha’s intense core workout will make you hit the gym right now

Sonakshi Sinha trains with Namrata Purohit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sonakshi Sinha trains with Namrata Purohit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Sonakshi Sinha’s fitness journey has been an inspiration to many and the actor hardly leaves any stone unturned to make sure she keeps her game strong. Recently, we saw the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor working out on a reformer along with her trainer Namrata Purohit.

The duo was seen strengthening their core in an intense workout. While both of them were working on an equipment that might not be available at home, you can do similar exercises without a reformer as well.

Here are some benefits of core burning exercises.

Prevents back pain

Core exercises mobilise the hips, thighs, glutes and back. This prevents back pain and also relieves persistent pain.

Corrects posture

A good posture is important for overall body positivity. A strong core is able to distribute weight evenly throughout the body and avoid conditions like a spinal curve or pelvic tilt.

Eases breathing

Better core strength means developing stronger breathing muscles like diaphragm and intercostals. This allows for ease in breathing.

Helps reduce the waistline

If core training is done in an effective and regulated manner, it can help reduce the girth of the waist. This will help prevent future health problems that start with the fat stored in increased waistline.

