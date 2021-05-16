Watch: Shruti Seth performs a yoga asana with the help of a chair

While pandemic has restricted our movements, staying physically fit is imperative. As such, one year into it, people have been keeping active at home, making-do with the resources available.

Actor Shruti Seth, who often shares videos of herself working out, recently included a prop in one of her yoga asana videos: a chair. Supported by it, she performed the ‘Prasarita Padottanasana’, or the wide stance forward bend, and explained to her followers what the perfect stance must be.

In order to get a good stretch, Seth adjusted her torso by leaning in on the chair, which was supported by the wall. Legs stretched wide, she then leaned forward and aced the stance.

In the caption, she wrote: “Chair supported Prasarita Paddotasana. A much better way to engage the back and legs without having the fear of falling forward or cheating your way out of the asana.”

“DISCLAIMER: Practise under supervision of a yoga teacher,” she added.

What is Prasarita Padottanasana?

This yoga asana has numerous benefits. Not only does it benefit the lower body and help with a good stretching of the legs, it also helps to keep the spine healthy. The pose is complete when the head touches the ground and the hands are also placed flat on the ground. This can only happen with time and practice.

According to Arogya Yoga School, this asana:

* Stretches the backs of the legs – hamstrings, calves, glutes and lower back.

* Improves hip joint flexibility.

* Strengthens the feet.

* Acts as a semi inversion.

* Creates length in the spine.

* Improves posture.

* Provides rest to the heart.

* Helps to turn inward.

* Is good for stress, anxiety, and depression.

* Challenges both strength and flexibility.

Seth had previously shared another video of herself doing this exercise, without the support of a chair. So, if you are a beginner, you can use a prop to get the good stretch, and with time, you will find that you are able to hold the position without any support.

