Watch: Shilpa Shetty shares best ways to stretch and strengthen the back, spine

It is always a good practice to start your day with some exercise. And what better than yoga to stretch the body and feel rejuvenated? If you agree with us, then here’s a Friday fitness lesson from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra who recently took to Instagram to share a series of yoga sequences that are known to strengthen and stretch the spine, back, neck and shoulders.

The 46-year-old can be seen doing Viparita Shalabasana, Ardha Shalabasana, Dhanurasana, and Balasana.

“It’s one of the best ways to stretch and strengthen the back and spine. While this routine helps strengthen the neck and shoulder, it also helps improve digestion and helps tone the thighs and glutes (buttocks). The body feels completely rejuvenated and ready to take on the day ahead. Must try this one out and recommend it to friends who want ‘buns of steel’,” she said.

Take a look.

It is said that flow of yoga exercises can help improve endurance, while building muscle strength, stability and balance, and also lower stress, anxiety.

Why is stretching important?

Without stretching, the muscles shorten and become tight. As such, when needed for a strenuous activity, the muscles feel weak and are unable to extend all the way — putting one at the risk of injury, joint pain and strains.

As per experts, good stretching, especially in the morning, can help improve mobility in the hamstrings, calves, hip flexors in the pelvic region along with the neck and lower back.

