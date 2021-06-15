Shilpa Shetty shows how to tackle weakness, increase lung capacity with Mandukasana

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared about the need to activate our core to have a good gut health. (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Good gut health is extremely essential for overall well-being and one way to ensure that is to work on one’s core. Besides clean eating, a good core can also be developed through one’s fitness regimen. And if you practise yoga, Mandukasana or frog pose — that focuses on the navel centre — can help combat any kind of weakness in the body, besides having other benefits.

We recently spotted actor and fitness aficionado Shilpa Shetty Kundra practising the asana.

“To support all kinds of healing processes, the main source of energy comes from the core of our being. So, the Mandukasana is a very important asana as it focuses on your navel centre, which also happens to be your life-force center called the second brain. It has the ability to give you the energy to combat all weaknesses. That’s why they say, ‘go with your gut feeling’,” she said.

Why Mandukasana?

Mandukasana is known to combat weakness by working on digestive disorders, and constipation. This pose improves flexibility and mobility of the knee and ankle joints and helps tone muscles of the shoulder and abdomen. Regular practice also increases lung capacity.

“In difficult times like these, we need to focus on ourselves; so we can dispel all negativity and bring in positive energy to the center of our core chakra called the ‘Manipura chakra’,” said Shilpa.

How to do it?

*Take in a deep breath and exhale while going down, stretching the spine and pressing on the navel.

*You will feel the energy flow to your solar plexus.

*Focusing on your navel will help open your mind and reduce blood sugar levels as it works on the pancreas.

*It also helps improve the flexibility and mobility of the knee and ankle joints. Moreover, the frog pose helps reduce fat from thighs, belly, and hips.

Contraindications

People with knee, ankle, and back pain issues should avoid this asana.

