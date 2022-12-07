Watch: This is how Sara Ali Khan is prepping for Christmas 2022

Known for her funny captions and super-relatable posts, Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram activities are quite interesting. When she is not travelling and posting beautiful pictures from halfway across the world, or from lesser-known places within the country, the actor is usually at the gym, working out and trying to stay in shape.

Sara shares pictures and videos with her millions of fans and followers from time-to-time, and if her recent workout video is anything to go by, the fitness enthusiast has hit the gym with a solid agenda. What is it?

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seen working out rigorously at the gym. Wearing a pair of black gym shorts and a matching black sports bra, the ‘Simmba‘ actor sweated it out on the treadmill, while also doing some weight training.

The video montage showed Sara running on the treadmill, followed by some high-intensity exercises featuring a dumbbell and some innovative standups. Next, she was seen holding weight plates over her head, which was followed by squats, working out with a gym ball by throwing it on the wall and then catching it back, and some more exercises with dumbbells, involving a plank position and standing straight, and repeating it several times.

In the caption, the actor first joked that it is “Monday motivation”, a phrase used by fitness enthusiasts on the regular when they are encouraging people to start their week on a fit note, as opposed to feeling lethargic.

In the next line, Sara quickly added that she is “just prepping for [her] Christmas vacation”. She also posted a cake emoji, alluding to the fact that all of this intense training is so that she can enjoy the upcoming festivities and indulge a little.

We love how Sara makes workouts feel like a natural part of everyday routine, as opposed to a task. Indianexpress.com had previously cited a study published in the journal ‘Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise‘ as explaining that four seconds of intense intervals, repeated until they amount to a minute of total exertion, can lead to “rapid improvements in strength and fitness in middle-aged and older adults”. The study also noted that three months of high-intensity interval training can improve heart function in adults with type-2 diabetes, without any change in medications or diet.

Additionally, Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health guru/corporate life coach told this outlet that exercising “increases insulin secretion and good oxidative enzymes, betters mitochondrial density and lung function, and improves cardiovascular capacity and the overall immune system”.

Sara Ali Khan is truly setting workout goals; don’t you agree?

