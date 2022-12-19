scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Watch: Sara Ali Khan goes through an intense training session

Throughout the session, Sara was seen heaving and exhaling, controlling her breathwork so as to not get exhausted

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan news, Sara Ali Khan gym session, Sara Ali Khan physical fitness, Sara Ali Khan intense training session, Sara Ali Khan weight loss, Sara Ali Khan workout motivation, indian express newsThe actor once again posted a self-deprecating caption for one of her recent workout videos. (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has been training hard to get into shape before the holiday season, during which people tend to over-indulge, biting into cakes and other desserts. This tends to add to their weight, affecting the progress they have made on their weight loss journey.

A few days ago, the 27-year-old shared a funny caption that accompanied a video, in which she was seen working out rigorously at the gym. The caption read, “Monday motivation. Actually [just kidding] just prepping for Christmas vacation.” The ‘Kedarnath‘ star also posted a cake emoji, alluding to the fact that all of this intense training is so that she can enjoy the upcoming festivities and indulge a little.

 

The actor once again posted a self-deprecating caption for one of her recent workout videos. It read, “Midweek Moti(🎃)vation”. She tagged her trainer Karan Jaising, who was seen in the workout video, in which Sara absolutely killed it with her high-intensity exercises. Check it out.

ALSO READ |Find out why you may not be able to lose weight despite eating well, exercising, sleeping

 

Wearing a yellow sports bra and a pair of printed floral pants, Sara performed jump squats, which involve — as the name suggests — jumping and then assuming a squat position. It was followed by some more squats that the actor did while holding dumbbells in her hands.

ALSO READ |Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora sets major fitness goals as she performs ‘warrior pose’: Can you do it?

Next, while staying in plank position, she did some pushups and followed it up with some upper body stretching using gymnastic rings. The actor pulled herself forward and then pushed herself back while holding the rings, working out the muscles in her arms.

Gymnastic rings are said to boost the strength of the upper body, helping with muscle growth. Suspension straps, as they are called, allow you to increase or decrease the height of the rings, and you have the flexibility to choose the kind of routine you want to do.

Throughout the session, Sara was seen heaving and exhaling, controlling her breathwork so as to not get exhausted.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan’s crafty caption from her vacation wins the internet

Midweek workout motivation is crucial, because even if you are a regular gym goer, you may experience a period of lull and lethargy just before the weekend. It is important to push through this feeling. We hope Sara continues to share such interesting fitness videos.

