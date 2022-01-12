Watch: Sanya Malhotra performing a deadlift is the fitness motivation you need this year

There are many celebrities who post inspiring videos of their workout sessions, but there is no one like Sanya Malhotra. The actor was recently seen lifting weights, and we are beyond impressed by her tenacity.

In a video shared by Tridev Pandey, a fitness coach, Sanya was seen performing a deadlift, in which she lifted a whopping 75 kilos! Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

In the video, her trainer wrote that the actor weighs 52 kg and evidently lifted much more than that.

“It is not @sanyamalhotra_ goal to lift heavy weights but when you follow your training program diligently, your strength definitely goes up. (Sic),” the caption read.

The actor — who is also a dance enthusiast — was seen doing other kinds of weight training, too. As she sweated it out in the gym, her trainer wrote that progress does not happen in a day.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora adds fun to her daily fitness routine with a ‘danda’

If you, too, are looking to actively get into fitness and weight training sessions this year, the actor’s video will serve as a motivation. Like Pandey said, the key is to stay consistent and always “challenge yourself” in order to reach your goals.

Make sure to begin your training under the supervision of an expert. Remember that deadlifts take time, and you cannot master it in a day. If you rush the process, you may injure yourself. So, take it slow, keep at it, and follow through.

Here are some other fitness videos from the actor’s social media account that may help get you in the mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!