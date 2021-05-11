scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Most read

Watch: Puducherry man exercises underwater to spread awareness on fitness

Seen wearing protective eye gear, the man worked out on the seabed after having dived 14 metres underwater

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 11:40:27 am
fitness, fitness and pandemic, how to stay fit in a pandemic, puducherry man underwater fitness, viral video puducherry man underwater, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Puducherry man workouts underwater. (Source: Pramod Madhav/Twitter)

It is extremely essential to keep oneself active and exercise regularly to build immunity, especially amid the pandemic. To highlight the same and draw attention to the importance of fitness, a Puducherry man took to exercising underwater and shared it in a video that has now gone viral on social media. In the Twitter video, the man, reportedly a trained diver, can be seen doing dumbell and barbell curls underwater as fish swim by.

Seen wearing protective eye gear, the man worked out on the seabed after having dived 14 metres underwater.

The video was posted by a local journalist Pramod Madhav with the caption, “Man from Puducherry does exercise 14 metres in deep water to emphasise the need for exercise during the pandemic.” The video has garnered hundreds of views and likes on the social media platform.

Watch.

Health experts have often emphasised the importance of exercising to stay healthy and combat the virus. Apart from exercise, a nutritious diet also plays a crucial role.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Exercising every day also helps in releasing different hormones like endorphins, the happy hormones, that help in lifting the mood and make one feel energetic and enthusiastic. Dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin are also released and they increase focus and attention. Exercise also serves as a distraction from the daily struggles and overthinking that comes with illnesses,” said Utsav Ghosh, fitness trainer and founder, Transformation for Good.

ALSO READ |Disha Patani acing barbell back squats in throwback workout video is goals; watch

“Fitness always has been important in keeping the memory sharp and increasing focus. It helps in a positive increase in one’s self-esteem and also better sleep and energy,” he added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Lisa Haydon gives major maternity fashion goals; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x