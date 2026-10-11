Watch Nikita Dutta row her way to a fitter body: ‘July was for eating’

Rowing is one of the few exercises that works the whole body at once. Legs push, arms pull, the back supports, and the core balances -- much like carrying heavy grocery bags up the stairs.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 09:28 AM IST
Nikita Dutta rowing exerciseNikita Dutta's rowing exercise works the entire body. (Source: Instagram/@nikifying)
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Summer’s over, and Nikita Dutta is back on the grind. In her latest Instagram video, captioned: “July was for eating. August is for burning 🥲🤧”, she can be seen performing a rowing workout on the machine. Dr Shreyas Katharani, Head of the Physiotherapy Department at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that rowing is one of the few exercises that works the whole body at once.

Legs push, arms pull, the back supports, and the core balances — much like carrying heavy grocery bags up the stairs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikita Dutta (@nikifying)

According to Dr Katharani, here are the benefits associated with this workout:

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  • It improves stamina and heart health, similar to brisk walking or cycling, but with less stress on the knees. For those who prefer a low‑impact routine, rowing is gentle yet effective.
  • It strengthens posture and helps counter the office-chair hunch many people develop after long hours at work. Think of it as training your body to sit tall, like on a school bench.
  • Builds endurance that translates into everyday life—climbing stairs without breathlessness, walking longer distances, or even enjoying weekend sports with ease.
  • Offers a meditative rhythm: The repetitive push‑and‑pull can feel calming, like rowing a boat on calm water.

Precautions to note

  • Warm up before starting, just as you stretch before a morning walk. This reduces the risk of muscle strain.
  • Keep your back straight and avoid slouching. Imagine balancing a newspaper on your head — posture matters.
  • Beginners should start slow, like sipping hot tea instead of gulping it. Gradual progress prevents injury.
  • Those with chronic back pain, hernia, or recent surgery should consult a physio before attempting. Safety first.
  • Stay hydrated and avoid overexertion, especially in hot weather. Sweating without replenishing fluids can lead to fatigue.

Dr Katharani suggests engaging your core throughout and maintaining a smooth rhythm, as consistency beats speed. “Increase resistance gradually, and combine rowing with stretching to prevent stiffness and keep muscles flexible,” he says. Above all, he reiterates the importance of listening to your body.  “If you feel pain, pause and reset your form,” he warns.

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As for things to avoid, the expert warns against jerking the handle, as sudden moves are like pulling a stuck drawer and can strain the back. Keep your knees unlocked at the end of the stroke to avoid joint stress. Instead of rushing through reps, focus on technique, as proper form improves benefits and reduces risk.

Rowing, as shown by Nikita Dutta, is more than a trendy workout. It’s practical, low‑impact, and relatable to everyday routines. “With the right posture, sensible precautions, and steady rhythm, it can help readers stay strong, improve stamina, and maintain good health — all while fitting neatly into daily life,” concludes Dr Katharani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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