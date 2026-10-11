Watch Nikita Dutta row her way to a fitter body: ‘July was for eating’

Summer’s over, and Nikita Dutta is back on the grind. In her latest Instagram video, captioned: “July was for eating. August is for burning 🥲🤧”, she can be seen performing a rowing workout on the machine. Dr Shreyas Katharani, Head of the Physiotherapy Department at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that rowing is one of the few exercises that works the whole body at once.

Legs push, arms pull, the back supports, and the core balances — much like carrying heavy grocery bags up the stairs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.