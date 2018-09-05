WATCH: Namrata Purohit shows how to do an advanced version of Bridge

Bridge is a form of exercise that stabilises your core. (Source: Namrata Purohit/Instagram) Bridge is a form of exercise that stabilises your core. (Source: Namrata Purohit/Instagram)

For those who are interested in Pilates, Namrata Purohit is a name they are familiar with. The celebrity trainer has worked with several Bollywood beauties like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Sonakshi Sinha and has also been a great source of inspiration to fitness enthusiasts.

She often puts up videos of herself working out on Instagram and in the latest one, Purohit can be seen doing an advanced version of Bridge.

While doing Bridge, it is imperative that you keep your torso straight. The exercise works wonders for your buttocks, back of the legs and stabilises the core.

Watch it here.

In case you are interested, you can always do the basic Glute Bridge version at home.

Here are the steps.

* First, lie on your back with knees bent.

* See to it that palms are flat on the ground and your arms are by your side.

* Lift your middle, lower back and your hips and keep them in allignment with your knees.

* Hold this position for 3-4 seconds and return to the original position.

Purohit had also shared a video of herself working out on a reformer. For the uninitiated, a reformer is a bed-like frame with an adjustable platform on it that moves back and forth.

Watch her and follow her lead.

Are you inspired enough to try it?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd