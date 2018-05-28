WATCH: Celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit has a Pilates formula for strong back and toned hips

If you have noticed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s toned abs that the actor has been flaunting these days, then her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit surely deserves a round of applause.
From training Bollywood beauties like Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora, among others, Purohit has many A-lister clients to her name. The trainer is also a regular in keeping her one and a half lakh (approximately) followers updated with her challenging Pilates moves.
Recently, the Pilates expert posted a video on Instagram on how to do a clean swan dive and grasshopper workups on a reformer. While Pilates can be done on a mat as well, enthusiasts at advanced levels prefer to use a reformer. If you’re thinking of trying your hand at this beautiful Pilates move, here are some benefits that you are likely to reap.
* Swan dive is a full-body workout as it strengthens the back of the body and stretches out the front.
* It is a versatile move and can be done by anyone at any level.
* An ‘extension’ workout focuses on the spinal extensiors that run vertically up and down the back.
* It also works on scapular stabilisers or shoulder blades.
* If done on a reformer, Swan dive works the back, hips and knee extensors.
Purohit also showed how to do a grasshopper move on the reformer. This Pilates exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings and lower back. Here are some benefits of this workout.
* It strengthens the glutes.
* It tones and sculpts the posterior chain muscles.
* It helps prevent lower back pain and injuries.
* It lengthens the hamstrings.
