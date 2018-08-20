WATCH: Namrata Purohit gives lessons on how to start out with Pilates on a reformer

Namrata Purohit shows how to do a controlled Pilates workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Namrata Purohit shows how to do a controlled Pilates workout. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Namrata Purohit has been a constant source of motivation for Pilates enthusiasts. The celebrity trainer who works with Bollywood A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and others, has opened up a Pilates Studio in Jaipur as well.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video of herself working out on a reformer. For the uninitiated, a reformer is a bed-like frame with an adjustable platform on it that moves back and forth. You too can follow her lead, but it’s advisable to do it under supervision the first time.

Here are some benefits of working out on a reformer.

Check out the video here.

* It offers overall strength, flexibility, coordination, and balance, which in turn leads to a better posture, efficient movement and relief from back pain.

WATCH: Namrata Purohit gives tips on how to get a strong core using stability ball

* Working out on a reformer also tones abs, back, buttocks and thighs. While the same can be availed on a Pilates mat, a reformer offers a varied environment for exercises.

* Pushing and pulling against the resistance of the reformer helps to build strength and strengthen bones. Also, the set-up of the reformer is conducive to building up muscles without adding bulk.

* Reformer Pilates can help shed those extra pounds when combined with a healthy diet and cardio exercises. Regular workouts help increase your heart rate and boost metabolism.

Would you try out this equipment in your workout regime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd