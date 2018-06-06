WATCH: Namrata Purohit shows how Pilates can be your key to a strong core

Namrata Purohit shows the right way to work your core. (Source: namratapurohit/ Instagram) Namrata Purohit shows the right way to work your core. (Source: namratapurohit/ Instagram)

With a clientele boasting of celebrity fitness enthusiasts like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha, Namrata Purohit has emerged as one of the most sought after Pilates trainer in Bollywood.

Purohit, who regularly shares her workout videos on Instagram, posted one recently where she is seen doing a core workout,. The Pilates expert worked out on a reformer, pulling up moves that set ”the core and more on fire”.

Watch the video here.

For those who aim to get envious abs and a flat stomach, the core workout exercises can be very effective. While working out on a reformer can be pretty challenging, for amateurs there are some easy exercises that can be done much easily, without gym equipment. Here are some of those workouts.

Side Plank

The side plank targets various smaller core muscles and is much harder to hold than a regular plank. Starting small with ten to twenty seconds can help.

Hollow-body hold

A part of gymnastics training, this exercise involves bracing the abdominals and creating total-body tension. It improves pull-ups, squats and other full-body movements that are effective in core workouts.

Dead Bug

Though the dead bug position looks pretty easy to pull off, the posture applied is often wrong. To get optimum benefits, it is imperative that one gets the correct posture. The movements in this workout are slow and controlled and the back is kept flush against the ground.

Motivated to hit the gym yet? Let us know in the comments below.

