‘Tried something new’: Mira Kapoor gives major fitness goals as she nails this exercise

Trying out something new not only helps break the monotony but also excites and makes fitness enthusiasts strive to perform better. Doing exactly that recently was none other than Mira Rajput Kapoor who was seen trying out calisthenics or bodyweight exercises.

In an Instagram video, the 26-year-old expressed how she opted to try out calisthenics during a recent fitness session. Calisthenics exercises are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm.

In the video, Mira can be seen nailing the hanging frog raises exercise while making use of cross-training rings with a resistance band.

She captioned the post, “Engaged. On the rings. Tried something new (sic).”

Since calisthenics makes use of one’s body weight, they help develop endurance, strength, flexibility, and coordination.

The exercise Mira did is known to work on the midsection of the body while toning the arms, and thighs. Resistance from the rings also helps tone the abs. However, not just one part of the body, calisthenics is known to engage the entire body and every single muscle in it.

Some of the exercises for beginners include pushups, planks, lunges, and burpees.

