WATCH: Malaika Arora gives us motivation to hit the gym in this workout video

When it comes to her fitness regime, there is no challenge big enough for Malaika Arora. The grace and finesse that she brings to her workouts are quite similar to her exotic dance moves. Recently, her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared a video of the 44-year-old on her Instagram page, where the latter was seen stretching and strengthening on a challenging contraption.

With the clean cuts and controlled motions of a gymnast, the fitness enthusiast was seen combining her Pilates workout with anti-gravity exercises.

While including this exercise in your fitness regime can be quite challenging, you can build up to it by doing basic stretching exercises. Here are some benefits of the same.

* It lengthens tight muscles, making them loose and correcting posture.

* It enables flexibility by improving your range of motion. This makes the joints more flexible and reduces the likelihood of injuries.

* Stretching relieves muscle fatigue and increases blood flow. The longer you work out, the more energy you burn and this increases your endurance and stamina.

* Stretching before and after a workout gives your muscles time to relax. Increases in blood flow increase nutrient supply to the muscles and relieve soreness in the muscles after a workout.

* Stretching can help prevent the hardening of arteries, helping avoid heart diseases.

