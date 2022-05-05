Watch: Malaika Arora aces yet another headstand variation

The fact that Malaika Arora is dedicated to fitness is well-known, but did you also know that she loves to set new challenges for herself — and then ace them effortlessly? Giving proof of the same, the 48-year-old was recently seen practising yet another headstand, but with a twist.

Also Read | A guide to year-end party dressing from Malaika Arora

Aided by her yoga trainer Subham Sri from Sarva Yoga, in an Instagram video she could be seen doing a variation with Urdhva Dandasana or upward facing staff pose or half handstand hold.

“Be water and flow like river… nothing can stop you,” her yoga trainer wrote in the caption. Watch.

Also known as Ardha Sirsasana, the inversion pose requires the engagement of the muscles at the arms, shoulders and core.

Unlike Sirsasana or the traditional headstand where the weight of the body is evenly distributed at the hips, arms, shoulders, neck and head, in Urdhva Dandasana, the weight of the body is more on the shoulders, arms, and neck. This helps the muscles flex with the torso and legs get perpendicular to each other.

Also Read | Malaika Arora has the perfect solution to get rid of stubborn fat around the hips

The practice also helps develop strength in the upper body, relieves stress, and enables calmness due to the reverse flow of blood to the head. It also has numerous benefits for the core, back, and abdominal muscles.

What do you think of the practice?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!