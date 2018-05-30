WATCH: Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha take the #fitnesschallenge, post videos of intense workout sessions

Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha are both known to bring their A-game to the table when it comes to staying fit. (Source: Instagram) Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha are both known to bring their A-game to the table when it comes to staying fit. (Source: Instagram)

Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood stars who took on minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge with enthusiasm and elan, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha too took to their respective official Instagram handles to post snippets of their fitness regimes. Both the actors are known for their healthy lifestyle choices and posting their stringent workout sessions on social media to inspire their fans and followers. So it was not surprising to see the beautiful women take the challenge, head on!

While Arora is seen doing an intense session that includes glutes, hamstring stretching along with pull-ups using TRX (total resistance eXercise) band — a band used during suspension training exercises, Sinha is seen engaging her core through a string of exercises including abdominal crunches, oblique abdomen side stretches, legs crossovers. While using a TRX suspension band while working out helps one engage their core areas well enough, abdomen side stretches improves the flexibility of the spine and lengthens abdominal muscles, thighs and hips.

Abdominal crunches help one improve posture and strengthen the muscles, leg crossovers help tone the leg muscles, hamstrings and the butt.

Sinha challenged celebrity fitness trainer and Pilates enthusiast Namrata Purohit, who further egged Arora to take the fitness challenge. Purohit was seen in her usual element, working out using the TRX cable at Pilates studio.

Inspiring, isn’t it?!

