Malaika Arora, Namrata Purohit give fitness goals with mid-air Pilates stretches

Malaika Arora (L) jammed with Pilates queen Namrata Purohit. (Source: Instagram/namratapurohit)

Time and again, Malaika Arora has proven that age is just a number. Be it with her incredible style statements or her fitness regime, she has been inspiring. Recently, the lovely lady jammed with Pilates queen Namrata Purohit – she posted a video of the same on Instagram performing very difficult aerial stretches. Needless to say, she flawlessly performed mid-air stretches on the Cadillac reformer like a pro.

Inverted stretching helps in strengthening the calf muscles and flexibility of the body and is recommended before starting the workout as it supports fitness and rehabilitation of the body by improving its core strength.

Arora is often seen combining her Pilates workout with anti-gravity exercises. Her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared a video of the 44-year-old on her Instagram page a while ago, where the TV host was seen stretching and strengthening on a challenging contraption.

