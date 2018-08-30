WATCH: How Kareena Kapoor Khan warms up for a tough workout

Kareena Kapoor Khan works out on a reformer. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan works out on a reformer. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

With enviable abs, a toned body and a zeal to remain fit, Kareena Kapoor Khan motivates many. Pretty much a regular at the gym, Khan has often been seen working out with her trainer, Namrata Purohit.

In an Instagram post shared by the Pilates expert, Khan can be seen doing some warm-up exercises on a reformer. Both the ladies performed a pelvic lift to prepare for the tough workout ahead. Watch the video here.

Apart from being a good warm-up move, a pelvic lift has various other benefits that makes it attractive enough to try. Here are some of them.

Gives you a flatter tummy

A stronger core is necessary to tone those abs and the pelvic region plays a major part. As you slowly work on the core, the effect starts from the pelvic region first and then move on to the deeper muscles.

Relieves back pain

This workout engages the back and gives it a nice stretch. Often, pain in the back can be a result of a weak core. When the core muscles are not strong enough, other muscles have to overcompensate, leading to poor posture and back pain.

Prevents prolapse

This happens when one of the pelvic organs (uterus, vagina, bowel or bladder) drops from its original position and bulges against the vagina. A strong pelvic holds these organs in place.

Improves sexual pleasure

It has been suggested that those with a strong pelvic can experience more sexual pleasure as compared to those who might feel a loss of sensation due to weak pelvic muscles.

