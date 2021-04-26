‘What are my arms even doing?’: Take a look at Ira Khan’s kickboxing session

Ira Khan, actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, who is quite active on social media recently demonstrated her kickboxing skills in a fun video with fitness coach and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

The video was shot by Sahira Hoshidar.

Ira wrote in the caption, “Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?”

What’s kickboxing?

Kickboxing started off as a form of martial arts and stand-up combat sports based on one’s kicking and punching skills. Over time, it has evolved into a fitness regimen as well as a defense mechanism that comes with a lot of health benefits ranging from weight reduction, improvement in balance and coordination of the body, and strengthening the upper and lower body muscles.

An experienced instructor can help demonstrate technique and provide feedback, as well as be the partner.

What all do you need?

Need an even space where you can practice the kicks and punches without losing your balance.

It is important to equip yourself with the right athletic wear and training shoes. Kickboxing gloves will come in handy if you are looking to punch a bag or spar with a partner.

Make sure you learn and practice the basic moves before going to the next level. Start with a strong fighting stance to help you with stability and power.

Strength, speed, and stamina are the three common aspects that you need to work on.

How can you become a better kickboxer?

*Do cardiovascular fitness activities like jogging.

*Build strength through resistance training.

*Weight training is recommended for combat sports.

*You can also incorporate a routine of push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges and core which will help you become a stronger, better kickboxer.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle