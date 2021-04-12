Watch: Gautami Ram Kapoor has been enjoying Pilates workouts; here’s proof

Fitness is an everyday commitment and requires hard work and patience. Showing how one needs to keep at it is none other than Gautami Ram Kapoor. The actor often shares her workouts on social media and gives major fitness goals. And going by the same, it is evident that the Ghar Ek Mandir actor is training in Pilates these days.

She has been trying out various exercises — those ranging from variations on the Pilates chair to Bodhi workout.

Take a look.

Below, are some of her training sessions with trainer Neeraj Khanna.

The actor, who recently got her first COVID1-9 vaccine, has always been passionate about keeping fit and her social media is proof of the same.

Gautami recently also mentioned how she resumed her gym workouts after a year. “After one year! Finally getting back ….. missed the gym … thank you @neeraj.khanna31 for a fab Pilates workout,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Pilates, described as ‘the thinking man’s exercise’, is known to be adapted to different training programmes for amateurs or seasoned athletes, who are looking to up their game.

Here are the benefits of Pilates you should know about

As per The Pilates Hub Kemps Corner, Pilates — as a fitness system developed by Joseph Pilates — has various benefits for one’s body from stabilising the spine to improving the core.

*It strengthens the core

*Increases muscle strength

*Rehabilitation of joint and spinal injuries

*Increases flexibility

*Eases back pain

*Stabilises spine and improves posture

*Stress management

Would you also like to try?

