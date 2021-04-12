scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 12, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Gautami Ram Kapoor has been enjoying Pilates workouts; here’s proof

Pilates, described as ‘the thinking man’s exercise’, is known to be adapted to different training programmes for amateurs or seasoned athletes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2021 10:00:51 am
Pilates, gautami kapoor fitness, gautami ram kapoor news, fitness goals, what is pilates, pilates news, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, celeb fitnessGautami Ram Kapoor is giving us major fitness goals. (Source: Gautami Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Fitness is an everyday commitment and requires hard work and patience. Showing how one needs to keep at it is none other than Gautami Ram Kapoor. The actor often shares her workouts on social media and gives major fitness goals. And going by the same, it is evident that the Ghar Ek Mandir actor is training in Pilates these days.

She has been trying out various exercises — those ranging from variations on the Pilates chair to Bodhi workout.

Take a look.

ALSO READ |Have you seen Ram Kapoor’s weight loss pictures? Here’s how you can get a lean frame too

Below, are some of her training sessions with trainer Neeraj Khanna.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor, who recently got her first COVID1-9 vaccine, has always been passionate about keeping fit and her social media is proof of the same.

ALSO READ |Add more power and strength to your workouts with animal flow exercises

Gautami recently also mentioned how she resumed her gym workouts after a year. “After one year! Finally getting back ….. missed the gym … thank you @neeraj.khanna31 for a fab Pilates workout,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Pilates, described as ‘the thinking man’s exercise’, is known to be adapted to different training programmes for amateurs or seasoned athletes, who are looking to up their game.

Here are the benefits of Pilates you should know about

As per The Pilates Hub Kemps Corner, Pilates — as a fitness system developed by Joseph Pilates — has various benefits for one’s body from stabilising the spine to improving the core.

*It strengthens the core
*Increases muscle strength
*Rehabilitation of joint and spinal injuries
*Increases flexibility
*Eases back pain
*Stabilises spine and improves posture
*Stress management

Would you also like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Sonam kapoor photos, shehnaaz gill latest photos, ranveer singh photos, vidya balan photos, shilpa shetty photos, style file, fashion hits and misses
From Shehnaaz Gill to Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (5 Apr- 11 Apr)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement
x