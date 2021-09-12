Celeb fitness: Watch Alia Bhatt ace the inverted Natarajasana pose

Even if one is a pro, performing advanced yoga asanas can be challenging. And what if you just add reverse gravity challenge to it or aerial yoga? Actor Alia Bhatt was recently spotted acing Natarajasana or dancer’s pose.

And guess what? With the support of a hammock, the Brahmastra actor attempted the aerial inversion, considered to be a real test for any practitioner. The combination of a backbend as well as an inversion is said to be more beneficial for the practitioner.

The photos of Alia practising the pose were shared by yoga practitioner Anshuka Parwani on Instagram.

“Inverting and dancing into opening up the heart,” mentioned Parwani.

For the uninitaited, aerial yoga is a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates, and dance performed with the use of a sturdy hammock. So, instead of doing the yoga asanas on a mat, one does them with their body suspended from the hammock that is usually kept close to the ground, less than a metre from the floor. Aerial yoga was created in New York by Christopher Harrison, an acrobatic dancer, states yogapedia.com.

Why inversions?

“Reversing gravity flushes fresh nutrients and oxygen to the face, stimulates the facial capillaries and hair follicles of the scalp, and helps remove visual signs of toxicity, giving your skin a natural “face lift” and glow. Inversions literally turn your frown upside down,” added Parwani.

Besides that, the practice of inversions on a regular basis can help one make efficient use of the core and pelvic muscles, increase range of motion, and open up the hips more smoothly.

Is it for you?

Experts mention that it is a must to practice the inversions under expert guidance. Anyone with neck, spine or head injuries needs to take extra caution, as does anyone with high blood pressure (without being controlled by medication), or cardiovascular problems.

It is also not advised for pregnant women.

