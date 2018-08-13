WATCH: Alia Bhatt shows how to nail the one-minute bikini body challenge

Alia Bhatt takes up the one-minute bikini body challenge. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Alia Bhatt takes up the one-minute bikini body challenge. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to her fitness regime, Alia Bhatt follows it to a T. And with a trainer like Yasmin Karachiwala, the Highway actor makes sure that she stays on top of her game. Recently, we saw the 25-year-old take up the one-minute bikini body challenge started by Karachiwala.

In a video shared by the Pilates expert on her Instagram page, Bhatt was seen doing squats, hover plank, knee push-ups, abdominal curl and others.

Watch the video here.

Did you know, these basic exercises can be easily done at home and are really helpful for overall fitness? Here’s all you need to know.

Squats

It burns fat and increases body and muscle strength. It is also a great way to get rid of cellulite.

Hover plank

It is an excellent way to increase core strength and boost flexibility of the posterior muscle groups.

Knee push-ups

An upper body workout, it increases the metabolic rate and reduces bone loss.

Abdominal curl

It gives a good work up to the abdominal muscles without the ‘six pack’ muscles dominating the other muscle groups.

Stationary lunge

It provides symmetrical toning to the body, especially the glutes. It also improves core stability and boosts functionality and balance.

Tricep dips

It is a challenging workout but comes with great benefits. Besides building the upper body mass, it also improves lockout strength.



Squat and side leg lift

It is the go-to exercise to tone your posterior muscles. It helps to burn the excess fat accumulated on the butt and helps improve balance as well.

