scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Latest news

Fitness tips: Why you must always warm-up before a workout

"Warming up is often overlooked by most people who workout. It seems very basic, but it is as important as the workout itself"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 9:10:16 am
jogging with mask, should you wear mask while jogging, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, running and masks, walking and mask, lung burst, covid-19, pandemic, fitness,Here's what you need to know about warm-ups. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Owing to time constraints or out of sheer lethargy, many of us often tend to skip warm-up exercises before working out. While it may not seem too important, warmups can contribute to your workout. Stressing on the importance of warming up, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently shared an Instagram post.

“Warming up is often overlooked by most people who workout. It seems very basic, but it is as important as the workout itself,” she said.

Why? According to Ganeriwal, a well-rounded exercise program consists of warm-up as an important component. “It is intended to literally warm-up the exercising muscles to prepare for the upcoming workout,” she mentioned.

How do warm-ups help?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Warm-ups allow the body to gradually transit from the resting state to the higher demands (biomechanical, physiological, bio-energetic) of exercise. This means that the heart rate, breathing rate, and core body temperature gradually (and not suddenly) increases, preparing the body and system for physical activity.

What are the benefits of a good warm-up?

*It prevents any potential injury
*It enhances the range of motion (ROM) of joints
*It enhances muscle performance
*It enhances oxygen supply and blood flow to the muscles
*It reduces muscle soreness post-workout

Components of a good warm-up

Duration: An ideal warm-up should at least be 5-10 minutes.

Intensity: Low to moderate intensity

Mode: Cardio activities like slow walking, slow jog, cycling etc. and muscle endurance activities like shoulder circles, neck rotation etc

walking, benefits of walking, walking and weight loss, walking, indian express news Cardio exercises like slow walking are a good way to begin. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Warm-up exercises to do

The most important principle of a warm-up is specificity. Warm-up is always specific to the exercise, mimicking the movement that will be performed in the subsequent workout.

Examples

– If a typical exercise session consists of brisk walking, then a slow walk would be an ideal warm-up

– Brisk walking serves as an appropriate warm-up before a jog

– Low-intensity jabs, punches, and kicks are performed as warm-up movements before a kickboxing class

– Few rounds of Surya Namaskars open up the body for the upcoming challenging asanas in a yoga class.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

salt
Simple tips to reduce your daily salt intake

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x