Looking to burn maximum calories? Try these workouts

One of the healthiest ways of losing weight is by exercising. And when it comes to workout routines, you have to go all the way if you want to burn those calories. Once you begin, there can be no looking back. Here are some fast-paced workouts that you must try to achieve your fitness goals.

Running

Advertising

The simplest of all exercises, running can make you burn those calories in no time. You don’t need any additional paraphernalia. All you have to do it sprint short distances; if you lack stamina, then gradually slow down to a jog and a brisk-walk. Running puts pressure on the body’s cardiovascular system, and unless you are an athlete, you may not want to overdo it.

ALSO READ | How two brothers are dominating YouTube speed-eating space in India

Taekwondo

Burning about 937 calories per hour for roughly a 90-kg individual, Taekwondo should be your go-to exercise, especially if you are looking to learn martial arts as well. This technique originated in Korea and has been around for about 2,000 years now. Besides the glorious burning of calories, it also teaches concentration, speed, power and breathing control.

Jumping rope

Advertising

You can do it anytime, anywhere and expect maximum calorie burnout. This simple exercise is a fun activity and only requires a rope to get your heart racing. But, just like running, it requires good stamina that is found/built over time. It is, therefore, advisable to do it in intervals.

Running up the stairs

Who’d have thought that something as basic as this could help burn a lot of calories? This exercise is great for muscle building and improving the overall cardiovascular fitness. But more than anything, it is a brutal way of burning calories. Running up the stairs can burn up to 819 calories per hour for a 90-kg individual.

Swimming

This is a no-brainer. Vigorous and high-intensity swimming burns up to 892 calories an hour, for a person weighing roughly 90 kg. Besides, being in water brings down the natural body temperature. As a result, the body burns calories just to keep you warm. This is a win-win situation.

Backpacking

This fun outdoor activity is known to burn as much as 637 calories. While hiking and climbing are great exercises, doing them with the added weight of a bag strengthens the muscles as well.

ALSO READ | Wish to stay young? This yoga asana can help

Playing sports

Besides the aforementioned points, playing sports like basketball, tennis and racquetball is a great way of burning calories and having fun while at it.