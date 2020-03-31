Want to burn calories sitting at home? Try doing these household chores

Some simple household chores can keep you in good shape in this lockdown period. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Some simple household chores can keep you in good shape in this lockdown period. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A lot many people are worried about putting on some extra weight, while working from home. But in the absence of daily commute, most people are not really bothered about engaging in any form of physical activity. The gyms are closed, they say. But while you have been asked to stay at home, there are many ways in which you can keep your weight in check. All you need to do is find some time for these simple home activities. Wondering what they are? Read on to find out.

Sweeping the floor

Your house help has not been coming, but you cannot let the house stay dirty, can you? So, get sweeping. In fact, regular sweeping will keep you in great shape. It is a great workout for your arms and legs. It is believed that if you sweep the floor for around 60 minutes, you can burn roughly 170-200 calories. So, get started.

Dusting

Not a lot of people are particularly fond of this routine, but for those who cannot stand the sight of dust, this is a great exercise. Yes, it is counted as exercise, especially when you stretch and reach some obscure corners of the house. But, make sure you cover your face when you do it, especially if you are allergic to dust. Also, the ongoing health crisis makes it all the more pertinent that you keep your surroundings clean.

Washing of utensils

Again, it is not something that a lot of people will readily do; but then you cannot let them pile either. It is believed that this exercise can help you burn anywhere between 50 to 60 calories, per washing. Isn’t that motivation enough?

Tidying up your bedroom

The bedroom is where you sleep. So, it is a good idea that you keep it organised. Decluttering your room can help you stay in shape, especially when you change the covers, fold the sheets, draw the curtains, clean up, change the setting, etc.

Washing your car

Your car is just sitting in the driveway, biting dust. And while most of you are not really going out anywhere, it is a good idea to do some cleaning and washing from time to time, to keep both the vehicle and yourself in good shape.

