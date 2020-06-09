Want a ripped physique? Take fitness inspiration from Harbhajan Singh

Seek some fitness motivation from cricketer Harbhajan Singh. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Seek some fitness motivation from cricketer Harbhajan Singh. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Think about agility, and calisthenics, which uses one’s own body weight, is what comes to mind. While most other exercises require the use of external equipment and gym memberships, calisthenics training is absolutely free. It all depends on what the practitioner wants to achieve in terms of fitness. Giving us proof of how core strength matters for taking on calisthenics is cricketer Harbhajan Singh. In a recent Instagram post, Singh can be seen performing a plank, a pose that requires core strength.

Here is why calisthenics are important for you

Much like weight-based training exercises, calisthenic exercises increase physical fitness with little or no additional equipment. Rather than using barbells, dumbbells, plates or machines, taking the body through different motions helps it to become ripped and stronger.

While for beginners, calisthenics are more about being able to build muscle strength with as many repetitions one is able to do over time, it is about increasing muscle endurance, which means how long a practitioner can maintain the pose.

When one’s body weight is used as a resistance exercise, it helps improve functional fitness, an essential requirement for basic movements like push, pull, swing and jump. By building more endurance, a ripped physique, a much fitter frame is achievable.

In fact, calisthenics is equally about speed and strength. Besides, the body weight resistance exercise applies less pressure on the joints when compared to gym equipment like bar-bells. This means the joints are worked out without being prone to injury, provided the correct technique is practiced.

As per a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, calisthenics exercises “have the ability to combat weakness and frailty”. Done regularly, these exercises build muscle strength and muscle mass and preserve bone density, independence, and vitality with age, it stated.

From being highly adaptive and customisable to helping improve coordination and flexibility, calisthenics is the way forward for working out just about anywhere.

