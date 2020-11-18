Count your steps with this fundraising virtual walkathon

Walkathon measures the total accumulated daily distance counts. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

COVID-19 pandemic led to many challenges, including those faced by migrant workers whose livelihoods were hit hard. And now a walkathon aims to raise awareness about the many such challenges while also stressing on the need to make walking a daily habit. The 2020 Oxfam Trailwalker India, a fundraising walkathon, will see participants from across the world come together virtually in its 17th edition this year.

As part of the 10-day challenge, participants are required to complete either 100 or 50 kms over 10 days. Participants can walk within or around their own homes — on treadmills, in backyards, balconies, terrace and parks — in any safe environment, following all the rules of physical distancing. The walkathon begins on November 20 and will end on November 29, with November 19 being the last date for registration on the website.

Amitabh Behar, CEO Oxfam India said, “By putting the rights of the marginalised at the heart of everything we do, we try to create a discrimination-free India where everyone can live a life of dignity, free from injustice and inequality. We are also part of the Oxfam global confederation with affiliates in 20 countries fighting together to build a better world. This walkathon will help us to continue this mission to fight discrimination.”

As part of the challenge, participants need to register and download any fitness tracker app and upload the progress through screenshots on Oxfam India’s personal dashboard. Walkathon measures the total accumulated daily distance counts including ‘the trips to the bathroom’.

ALSO READ | PM Modi asks Milind Soman: ‘Are you really that old?’

While there is no age limit, those above 60 years are advised to consult a medical expert given the “nature of the event”. “For minors participating in the challenge, we strongly advise adult/parental supervision,” reads the statement from Oxfam India.

The participation fee is Rs 1,000, and at the end of the challenge, all participants will receive an e-certificate for participation/completion.

The funds generated will be used by Oxfam India towards their ongoing COVID-19 relief work as well as their ‘RightsOverProfits’ campaign. The campaign is demanding that the government regulate private healthcare to ensure rights of patients and strengthen the public healthcare system in India to make affordable and quality healthcare accessible to all.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd