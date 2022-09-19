Is walking the best exercise? Expert answers

Walking is considered to be one of the simplest and most effective exercises. It is also known to be the best way to begin your fitness journey. From strengthening muscles to boosting mood and energy — it has tons of health benefits.

But, is walking the best exercise? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar disagrees. In a video posted on Instagram, she started out by saying, “Is walking the best exercise you can ever do? Sorry to break your heart but it isn’t the best exercise. Just like there isn’t the best boss or the best husband and you have to make everything work well for you.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sharing the benefits of walking, Diwekar said that it is a good activity. “It will help improve your blood circulation, digestion, quality of your sleep, and mood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

However, walking, in itself, is not a complete exercise. “For walking to work to its full potential, you have to support it with strength training in the gym and also by practising yoga,” she explained.

Sharing the essential 4s of exercise, the expert said, “What really makes for a well-rounded exercise programme is – strength, stamina, stretching and stability. Without these, just walking around and moving your arms widely is not going to work.”

She concluded by highlighting the need for walkable footpaths and roads in our vicinity. “What you must also remember is that most of us live in locations from where we drive to reach a place where we can actually walk. That needs to change. All of us need to have access to walkable roads. So, let’s vote for that.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!