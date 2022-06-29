This exercise is ‘one of the most effective ways to reduce belly fat’

Many of us are unable to take out time to exercise regularly owing to our busy schedules. Many others, simply feel lazy and skip workouts. But the importance of exercising everyday and staying active cannot be stressed enough.

And what if we tell you about a simple exercise that is easy, requires no equipment, and will help you meet your weight loss goals.

“In order to lose weight, we have to be physically active and healthy while maintaining a good diet. Here is an exercise that doesn’t require much time, equipment, or the gym, and burns the same amount of calories for faster weight loss,” nutritionist Richa wrote on Instagram.

Wondering what it is? Its walking! According to Richa, walking should be made a part of one’s routine.

“Regular walking offers many potential health benefits, including faster weight loss. It is also one of the easiest and most cost effective forms of exercise a person can do. Many people can walk regularly and reap the benefits of being more active,” she said.

“One of the most effective ways to reduce belly fat is to regularly take part in aerobic exercise, such as walking. Walking a mile (1.6 km) burns approximately 100 calories,” she added.

Benefits of walking daily?

*It’s free (no equipment needed)

*It burns calories and facilitates weight loss

*Minimises stress and anxiety

*Enhances mood/happiness

*Low risk of injury

*Reduces hunger and cravings

*Helps in controlling diabetes

*Reduces risk of heart strokes

*Boosts metabolism

How much should one walk?

“Let’s start walking 10,000 steps daily for better health and faster weight loss,” she recommended.

