‘Is walking 5 km as beneficial as running the same distance?’

Both walking and running offer heart health benefits, improve blood flow, and support overall fitness. So, which works better? To gather insight for this Quora query, we reached out to Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who stressed that it depends on your goals. “Running is a higher-intensity activity, which means it burns more calories in a shorter time and puts greater strain on the heart, lungs, and muscles. Walking, on the other hand, is a low-impact exercise that is easier on the joints and better for consistent practice,” said Dr Patel.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does that mean running is always better than walking?

Not necessarily, noted Dr Patel, adding that better can mean different things. “Running may be more efficient for weight loss or improving endurance quickly, but it also has a higher risk of strain or injury, especially for beginners or those with joint problems. Walking may take longer to burn a similar amount of calories, but it is safer, more sustainable, and suitable for a broader range of people, including older adults and those recovering from injuries,” said Dr Patel.

Do you walk every day? (Photo: Freepik) Do you walk every day? (Photo: Freepik)

What about joint health and long-term impact?

Walking is usually easier on the knees, hips, and lower back because it has less impact. “Running, especially on hard surfaces or without proper form, can put more stress on the joints. For people already dealing with knee pain, back issues, or extra weight, brisk walking is often a more practical and safer option,” said Dr Patel.

Can walking 5 km still significantly improve fitness?

A brisk 5 km walk done regularly can enhance heart health, help with weight management, and build stamina, Dr Patel said. “The key factor is intensity walking at a good pace, keeping good posture, and being consistent can lead to meaningful health benefits,” said Dr Patel.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Quora) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Quora)

How should one decide between the two?

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It comes down to personal fitness level, medical history, and goals. According to Dr Patel, if the aim is general health and sustainability, walking is highly effective. “If someone wants to build endurance or burn more calories in less time and has no joint issues, running can be added gradually. In many cases, a combination of both is ideal.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.