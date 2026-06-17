‘I’m 73 and walk 3–4 miles every day. Am I wearing out my knees and hips?’

Many older adults worry that years of walking could eventually “wear out” their knees and hips. One such concerned internet user took to Quora, asking whether he should be worried. The query reads: “I am 73, and walk every day for 3-4 miles per day. Is it possible that I am wearing out parts of my body, like knees and hips, or is it good for my health to walk that much?”

It’s an understandable concern. If you’re covering 3–4 miles (about 5–6.5 km) every day, that’s a lot of steps over the course of a year. However, orthopaedic experts say that in most cases, regular walking does not damage healthy joints.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Walking is a low-impact activity that is generally safe for older adults,” says Dr Apoorv Dua, Consultant, Orthopaedics, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital.

“Healthy joints are designed to handle regular movement. Unless there is severe arthritis, injury, or persistent pain, walking 3–4 miles daily can be beneficial rather than harmful.”

Can walking actually protect your joints?

If walking starts interfering with daily activities or recovery takes longer than usual, it may be time to reduce intensity and seek medical advice (Image: Pexels) If walking starts interfering with daily activities or recovery takes longer than usual, it may be time to reduce intensity and seek medical advice (Image: Pexels)

Contrary to popular belief, using your joints doesn’t automatically wear them out. In fact, regular walking usually helps keep them healthy and “helps preserve joint health.”

“It strengthens muscles around the joints, improves flexibility, supports weight control, and promotes better circulation,” Dr Dua tells indianexpress.com.

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Walking also helps maintain a healthy body weight, which is important because excess weight places additional stress on weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips.

“For most people, the benefits far outweigh the risks,” says Dr Dua. “In fact, staying active is often better for joint health than leading a sedentary lifestyle.”

Does walking cause arthritis?

Many people assume that years of walking will inevitably lead to arthritis, but experts say that’s not how the condition develops. Dr Dua confirms that walking daily does not cause arthritis.

“On the contrary, it can help protect joints by maintaining mobility, muscle strength, and healthy body weight.”

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By keeping muscles strong and helping control body weight, walking may actually reduce the risk of certain joint-related problems over time.

The internet user’s query posted on Quora (Screenshot) The internet user’s query posted on Quora (Screenshot)

When might you be overdoing it?

That doesn’t mean every ache should be ignored. According to Dr Dua, warning signs include persistent joint pain, swelling, stiffness that lasts for several hours, limping, reduced mobility, or pain that continues even after rest.

“If walking starts interfering with daily activities or recovery takes longer than usual, it may be time to reduce intensity and seek medical advice,” he says.

How can seniors protect their knees and hips?

Fortunately, a few simple precautions can help older adults continue walking comfortably.

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Dr Dua advises wearing supportive footwear, walking on even surfaces, maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated, and including simple strengthening and stretching exercises in your routine.

“Gradually increasing walking distance, taking rest when needed, and addressing pain early can help keep joints healthy and active for longer,” he advises.

To put it simple, for most healthy older adults, walking 3–4 miles a day is far more likely to help preserve their knees and hips than wear them out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.