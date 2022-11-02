Vivek Dahiya demonstrates ‘simple exercises’ to kickstart the day

Do you think that the gym is the only place where you can work out properly? That is unfortunately not true. If you are serious about your fitness, you can always spare a few minutes and work out anytime, anywhere — minus the equipment. Doing the same, and setting inspiring fitness goals while at it, is actor Vivek Dahiya who was seen working out while on a tour.

Also on Vivek Dahiya | Fitness alert: Vivek Dahiya has ‘always been tempted to try this while buying popcorn’; find out what it is

Sharing that one can work out even without weights and equipment, he wrote, “Travelling with no equipment around? Try these simple exercises to get a good kickstart to the day because I like to eat guilt-free, don’t you?”

The video shared on Instagram shows him demonstrating exercises like side kicks, mountain climbers, alternate jumping lunges, and clapping pushups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

This is, however, not the first time the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has impressed us with his exercise routine. Previously, too, the fitness aficionado has shared numerous videos showcasing his zest for working out every day.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

“Train like there’s no tomorrow. This is your day. Own it. Seize it!” he captioned his social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

In another, he could be seen doing planks with ease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Benefits of bodyweight training

“All you need is a bit of discipline, consistency, and your body weight to stay fit and healthy,” Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer told indianexpress.com. According to Chetia, bodyweight training offers benefits like strength, endurance, flexibility, and can be done anywhere. “It is also extremely cost-effective, as you do not have to spend your money on a gym membership,” he said.

Pranit Shilimkar, health and fitness entrepreneur, digital content creator and founder of Fitnesstalks told this outlet earlier that along with being convenient and cost-effective, bodyweight exercises are great for improving your mind-muscle coordination, cardiovascular performance, and balance and flexibility. “Another major benefit of bodyweight exercises or calisthenics is that they help you to train your entire body, thus giving good results. They’re a great way of incorporating exercises regardless of the individual’s fitness levels and can be spiced up by including activities like yoga and rock climbing,” said Shilimkar.

Here are the basic exercises that you can try from Vivek’s routine.

Alternate jumping lunges

*Stand with your feet hip-width apart while keeping your back straight, your shoulders back, and your abs tight.

*Take a step forward and slowly bend both knees, until your back knee is just above the floor. Now, jump up, quickly switching the position of the feet while mid-air.

*Gently land back on the floor in a basic lunge position with the opposite leg forward.

Mountain climbers

Advertisement

*Come in a plank position. Pull one knee up towards the other leg. Repeat on the other side.

*Continue alternating the action with both knees.

Clapping pushups

*In a high plank, or at the top of pushup position, engage your core with the palms directly under the shoulders.

*Start to lower your body such that the chest seems to almost touch the floor. In the meantime, generate enough force to lift your hands up in the air, and clap them.

*Land back lightly on the ground. Repeat.

Would you try these?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!