scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

Fitness alert: Vivek Dahiya has ‘always been tempted to try this while buying popcorn’; find out what it is

"Woh kehte hai na, kar lena chahiye, jo dil kehta hai (One should do what the heart desires)," Vivek Dahiya captioned the Instagram post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 9:10:48 am
vivek dahiyaVivek Dahiya is no doubt a fitness aficionado (Source: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

It is always exciting to test one’s fitness skills. Especially for those who are particular about their workouts, it is all about challenging oneself to take that extra step. Looks like actor Vivek Dahiya loves doing that, too.

In a video shared on Instagram, he can be seen pulling off obstacle jumps over ropes — in a movie hall!

Also Read |Break your monotonous workout routine with obstacle racing

Don’t believe us? Check out the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

“Always been tempted to try this while buying popcorn,” Vivek captioned the post, and added, “Woh kehte hai na, kar lena chahiye, jo dil kehta hai (One should do what the heart desires)”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While giving us a glimpse of his fitness prowess, he also cautioned against trying it out.

“Do not try this at home or cinema — only for professionals”.

Also Read |Fitness goals: Are you working out or are you overworked?

The post was flooded with appreciative comments like “super”, “awesome”, “so cool”, and “wow”.

To be practiced under supervision, obstacle or plyometric jumps are a great way to keep fit. Experts say the exercise not only gets the heart rate up quickly making for an easy cardio workout, but it also helps build bone density, improve coordination, agility, and coordination.

Jumping, landing, standing, and squatting are to be kept in mind to build balance and stability.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pahad ke rang
Young artists from Uttarakhand showcase their experiences of Kumaon life on canvas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement