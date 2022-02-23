Fitness alert: Vivek Dahiya has ‘always been tempted to try this while buying popcorn’; find out what it is

It is always exciting to test one’s fitness skills. Especially for those who are particular about their workouts, it is all about challenging oneself to take that extra step. Looks like actor Vivek Dahiya loves doing that, too.

In a video shared on Instagram, he can be seen pulling off obstacle jumps over ropes — in a movie hall!

Also Read | Break your monotonous workout routine with obstacle racing

Don’t believe us? Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

“Always been tempted to try this while buying popcorn,” Vivek captioned the post, and added, “Woh kehte hai na, kar lena chahiye, jo dil kehta hai (One should do what the heart desires)”.

While giving us a glimpse of his fitness prowess, he also cautioned against trying it out.

“Do not try this at home or cinema — only for professionals”.

The post was flooded with appreciative comments like “super”, “awesome”, “so cool”, and “wow”.

To be practiced under supervision, obstacle or plyometric jumps are a great way to keep fit. Experts say the exercise not only gets the heart rate up quickly making for an easy cardio workout, but it also helps build bone density, improve coordination, agility, and coordination.

Jumping, landing, standing, and squatting are to be kept in mind to build balance and stability.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!