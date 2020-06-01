Virat Kohli’s impressive weightlifting skills are major fitness goals; watch

Virat Kohli’s recent workout is majorly inspiring. (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Virat Kohli’s recent workout is majorly inspiring. (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Despite not having access to a gym and the many fitness equipment, many people have kept up with their workouts during the nationwide lockdown. After all, there is nothing like a good workout that helps one stay physically as well as mentally fit. Taking it one step ahead is none other than Indian men’s cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

While Kohli often shares tidbits of his lockdown life with wife Anushka Sharma, he recently gave a glimpse of him taking on an Olympic weightligting technique.

In the post, the 31-year-old can be seen acing back jump squats, an Olympic weightlifting exercise that helps develop explosiveness by combining a squat, a jerk and pulls of a snatch. When done with proper technique, the explosiveness in the legs translates to strength in the body and enhances speed and functional fitness. Remember the quick catches he often takes on the field? The explosiveness is behind those stupendous catches because it helps one move faster and quicker, something athletes strive for.

Tips to perform a back jump squat

*It is essential to perform a back squat with controlled eccentric speed by holding the bar tightly against the body to prevent injury.

*For this, it is essential to not pick up weights more than the lifter’s body weight.

*Ensure the jump squat positions are done without pausing. This helps develop speed.

*Brace for force jumps and smooth landings. That’s the crux.

It is a good idea to first perfect squat jump and weightlifting separately and then do them together.

Kohli has often confessed that his consistency on the field is a result of his dedication and commitment to his fitness regime and here is the ultimate proof.

Don’t you agree?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd