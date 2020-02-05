Virat Kohli pulls off exercises that require lot of strength; watch video

Virat Kohli is setting major fitness goals. (Source: virat.kohli/Instagram) Virat Kohli is setting major fitness goals. (Source: virat.kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli, who just completed his 58th half-century in ODI cricket, is a fitness enthusiast who often gives a peek into his regimen to his followers. Now looks like the Indian men’s cricket team captain is pushing himself towards greater fitness goals. He recently shared a video on Instagram, in which he is seen doing the box jump workout.

“Putting in the work shouldn’t be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better,” Kohli captioned the post.

Take a look at it below.

Box jump workout

For this exercise, you need to stand in front of a box with your feet directly under the hips. Once in the position, lower yourself by bending at the knees and hips but keep your head and back straight. Now, apply force by swinging your arms and jump from the crouched position to land softly on top of the box.

Box jump tones the leg muscles and makes them stronger. It also works on your arm muscles as you swing them for jumping, besides strengthening the lower back and core, according to fitandme.com.

Kohli’s box jump exercise video is followed by another one, in which the captain is seen pulling off barbell leg raises.

Leg raises with barbell

On a plain surface, lie on your back on the ground, holding a barbell above your chest. Then raise both your legs slowly without bending your knees and lower them back.

Leg raises build strength in your abdominal, core and lower back muscles. It also makes the hip flexors more flexible and agile, according to Livestrong.

Barbell workout, on the other hand, is a form of resistance training that develops muscles and bones in the body and also encourages the body to work as a coordinated unit, as per AZCentral.

